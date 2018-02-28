High school students sell dog treats in memory of 16-year-old girl

Related Coverage 16-year-old killed in Elma car accident identified

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rachel LoFaso, 16, is known for her infectious laugh and her love for animals.

Her friends light up when they talk about her.

“She was just such a genuine person and she was always happy, she was always laughing, just one of a kind,” said Aussie Mariacher, LoFaso’s best friend.

“She was the best person ever to be around,” said another friend, Camryn Muller.

Lofaso died in early January in a car crash minutes away from her Elma home. Police say the vehicle she was in crossed over the center lane and was struck by another car. LoFaso died at the hospital.

LoFaso had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. To keep her memory alive, her best friends are raising money for a water fountain for dogs at Elma Village Green Park. They’re baking and selling dog treats with the help of their track coach.

But, it’s more than just dog treats.

“There’s something about a kitchen that’s very healing. The only reason that we’re all here together is because we are mourning, we’re trying to figure things out, this isn’t just for the kids, it’s kind of for me too,” said Michael Mitri, teacher and track coach at Iroquois High School.

Since the accident, LoFaso’s seven best friends haven’t left each other’s side.

“I don’t think we’ve spent a night a part for over two weeks,” said Laina Caparaso, friend of LoFaso’s.

The girls are using baking as a way to heal and they’re remembering their dear friend one treat at a time.

“All of us being there for each other is so important to us and it means the world,” said Ella Sturm, friend of LoFaso’s.

“She (LoFaso) probably loves it, loves that dogs are going to go up to a little water fountain and drink the water,” said Mariacher.

The group of girls already sold more than a hundred bagged dog treats, which is more than $1,600.

Donations can be sent to the Rachel LoFaso Memorial Fund at the Iroquois Credit Union.