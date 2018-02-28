Hope Hicks is leaving White House

CBS NEWS Published:

(CBS NEWS) – White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will resign, CBS News’ Jillian Hughes confirmed Wednesday. The New York Times first reported her impending departure.

Hicks has been a central part of the Trump operation since the beginning of the campaign, and has served as a close confidante to President Trump in the White House. Hicks’ proximity to Trump orbit has made her of particular interest to special counsel Robert Mueller and the congressional intelligence committees as they investigate Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

Hicks provided limited information to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, when she testified for nine hours. Ranking member Adam Schiff, D-California, said Hicks’ refusal to answer the committee’s questions made for “a breathtakingly broad claim of privilege that I don’t think any court would sustain, and I think the White House knows that.”

