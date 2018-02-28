How much money do your kids receive from the Tooth Fairy?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s National Tooth Fairy Day, and according to a new poll, kids might be getting short changed.

According to the Tooth Fairy Poll, which has been tracking the going rate since 1998, kids are getting 11 percent less than they did this time last year.

The Tooth Fairy’s cash gifts dropped to an average of $4.13 per lost tooth, but when it came to the first lost tooth, the payment only fell two cents, with kids receiving an average of $5.70 per tooth.

Despite the drop in price, the Tooth Fairy still managed to pay out $271 million for lost teeth across the nation in 2017.

This story was originally posted by WSPA, a Nexstar contributing station.

