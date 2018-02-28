McDermott: No plans to cut Tyrod Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday while in town for the NFL Scouting Combine.

McDermott gave updates on players following the Bills’ playoff-making season.

One of the last things McDermott said was that there are no plans to cut quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the team.

Early on in the conference, McDermott spoke about new Bills acquisition Vontae Davis, a cornerback who previously played for the Indianapolis Colts. He says he will have to earn his spot like the other players.

General Manager Brandon Beane says this does not necessarily mean the team is saying goodbye to EJ Gaines.

Beane has been in touch with Kyle Williams, whose future is still uncertain. He says the team wants Williams to come back if he wants to play next season.

It is also not clear what Eric Wood will be doing during that time after he suffered a career-ending injury.

McDermott is confident that quarterback Nate Peterman will be better in his second year than his first.

The coach also had good things to say about running back LeSean McCoy, a player he says is tough and a great leader.

#Bills Sean McDermott: consistency is the key to any rule change — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) February 28, 2018

Linebacker Matt Milano has position flexibility, McDermott said. He also expressed confidence in another one of last year’s new linebackers, Tanner Vallejo.

There was good news for a number of players who underwent surgeries. McDermott said tackle Gordy Glenn, as well as wide receivers Zay Jones and Kelvin Benjamin are right on track to play again.

McDermott has been looking at free agents, but he says that now is the time for the team to turn their attention to the NFL Draft and focus on prospective players.