Media center teaching women how to edit the internet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Caitlin Coder logs onto Wikipedia and works on editing a page about a female artist.

“It’s overwhelming at first when you learn it [HTML],” said Coder, the event coordinator for the Edit-A-Thon, the annual event at Squeaky Wheel, a media and arts center in downtown Buffalo, where women learn how to write HTML.

This is the second year the company is hosting the event where they bring in instructors to teach women about editing Wikipedia pages and provide resources with information needed to write and update what’s on the internet.

The group began hosting this after finding out that less than 10% of Wiki editors are women.

“By providing access to computers, technology, resource materials, and instructors, we’re trying to bridge that gap,” said Ekrem Serdar, the media arts curator at Squeaky Wheel.

Serdar says there is very little information available on the resource site about female artists and that’s why they’re going to be adding information about them to the internet.

“If we start with the very notion that there aren’t enough article about women artists on Wikipedia, that gives you an entirely skewed view of history, accomplishments, ideas – all things that we value.”

The curator says teaching women how to write HTML is beneficial to the community and carries with it global implications as everyone, everywhere can now see these pages.

“It can kind of be an amazing opportunity to learn what’s missing in the world and how you can contribute to it.”

