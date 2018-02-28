Michigan business offering ice cream to pothole victims

FRANKLIN, Mich. (AP) — Instead of screaming at potholes, how about chilling with ice cream?

A suburban Detroit business is scooping up some for people who have had their driving disrupted by potholes in recent weeks.

The Detroit Free Press reports Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream in Franklin is offering a free scoop of Ashby Sterling Ice Cream’s “Michigan Pothole” for those who have replaced a tire or fixed other damage due to a pothole.

The newspaper says to get a scoop, bring in a receipt from Feb. 1 and beyond detailing the repair. The promotion runs until March 25.

The ice cream flavor is described as “thick black tar fudge and chocolate ice cream with chunky chocolate cookie asphalt pieces.” Meanwhile, road crews have stepped up efforts to patch roads that have been caused by fluctuating winter temperatures.