New dog ordinance gives harsher punishment, jail time for bad dog owners

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Newfane is putting a tight leash on bad dog owners. The town board adopted a new dog ordinance Wednesday, which includes possible jail time for repeat offenders.

“I always walk him with a leash,” said Dakota Coffman, as he takes his dog Dobby on a walk Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota Coffman says most dog owners in the town of Newfane follow the rules and take care of their four-legged friends. But now town officials want to sniff out the bad ones.

“We get some calls that we get repeat dangerous dogs, we’ve had a few of them that’s when it really gets, when it starts address public safety,” said Tim Horanburg, town of Newfane supervisor.

Horanburg says if there was a complaint, too many dog owners just paid the $25 fine and never showed up to court. That’s why the town board adopted a new dog law Wednesday.

It’s something Deirdre Hillman has been waiting for. She says four of her show goats were killed in her yard by her neighbor’s dogs.

“The responsibility to keep our animals protected falls on us with their dogs,” said Deirdre Hillman

This new law gives new restrictions saying dogs can’t run at large without a leash, disturb public peace with howling or barking, destroy lawns or other property or chase or harass anyone causing fear. “Sometimes when you get some people that don’t care of their animals, and they’re dangerous animals to the public, we didn’t have the teeth. The judge didn’t have the ability to put any teeth into the ordinance,” said Horanburg.

Now dog owners will face harsher punishment like a $100 fine and/or fifteen days in jail after the first violation. Repeat offenders will have to pay $300 and/or spend up to a month in jail.

“So maybe that would get their attention because the people we’re dealing with nothing seems to get their attention,” said Hillman.

The town supervisor says most dog owners aren’t a problem in the town.

The new ordinance doesn’t limit the number of dogs an owner can have, but it would allow the town to take the dogs if they violated the ordinance. If an owner doesn’t claim the dogs after 3 days, the dogs would be sent to the Niagara County SPCA.