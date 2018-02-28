NFL Combine: 1-on-1 with Bills GM Brandon Beane

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Quarterback prospects meet with the media Friday, they’ll workout on Saturday but they didn’t even need to be in the building to be the focus of the day one of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Most of the people I spoke with on Wednesday believe that four quarterbacks are a lock to be drafted in the first round and that a fifth could leap into the bottom of the opening round. If the Bills want one of the top quarterbacks they’ll likely need to trade up into the top 12. I don’t believe the Bills, at this time, are willing to do so.

“I do like my picks you know,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said when the met with the media on Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where if you’re going to move up especially in round one it takes a lot. The higher you go it exponentially increases.”

Trading Up 10 or more spots will carry a hefty price tag but not landing the future franchise QB could be more costly.

“You have to feel good about what you’re doing and you can’t just go up there, hey we need a quarterback. We’re going to mortgage everything to go up there. We got to know that we feel this guy is the guy and is worth the ransom.”

The word “RANSOM” tells me that the Bills are willing to pass on drafting a quarterback early in the first round.