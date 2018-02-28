NFL Combine: 1-on-1 with Bills GM Brandon Beane

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Quarterback prospects meet with the media Friday, they’ll workout on Saturday but they didn’t even need to be in the building to be the focus of the day one of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Most of the people I spoke with on Wednesday believe that four quarterbacks are a lock to be drafted in the first round and that a fifth could leap into the bottom of the opening round. If the Bills want one of the top quarterbacks they’ll likely need to trade up into the top 12.  I don’t believe the Bills, at this time, are willing to do so.

“I do like my picks you know,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said when the met with the media on Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where if you’re going to move up especially in round one it takes a lot. The higher you go it exponentially increases.”

Trading Up 10 or more spots will carry a hefty price tag but not landing the future franchise QB could be more costly.

“You have to feel good about what you’re doing and you can’t just go up there, hey we need a quarterback. We’re going to mortgage everything to go up there. We got to know that we feel this guy is the guy and is worth the ransom.”

The word “RANSOM” tells me that the Bills are willing to pass on drafting a quarterback early in the first round.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s