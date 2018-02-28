Niagara Falls schools: “No cause for concern” amid rumors

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department has placed extra personnel at Niagara Falls High School after rumors of an unsafe situation.

The Niagara Falls City School District says all “rumors have been thoroughly investigated” and “determined to be untrue.”

The extra police personnel will be at the school for “as long as it may be appropriate,” the school district says.

“There is no cause for concern; we are merely doing our due diligence for the safety of students and staff,” they wrote on Wednesday morning.