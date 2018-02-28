No credible threat against West Seneca CSD found

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca’s school superintendent says the district investigated a statement made by a high school student earlier in the week.

According to West Seneca Central School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, the statement was “perceived as threatening.”

Despite this, the school district and West Seneca police agreed that there was no credible threat.

“As always, we appreciate the patience and support of our community as we work to ensure the safety our students and staff,” Bystrak said.