NY lawmakers push gun control in wake of Florida shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Senate Democrats are rolling out 12 gun control proposals following the Florida school shooting.

The measures announced Tuesday include a bump stock ban and gun ownership restrictions for people convicted of hate crimes or domestic violence. There’s also a bill allowing relatives of people killed by firearms to sue gun manufacturers.

Others would set aside funding for firearm violence research, outlaw guns not detectable by x-ray and make it a crime to improperly secure a weapon at home.

Five years ago lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo passed several gun control measures after the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting. But Sen. Brian Kavanagh of New York City said more must be done to reduce violence.

The bills aren’t scheduled for a vote and could run into Republican opposition.

