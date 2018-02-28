NY Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for vote on gun control

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republicans in the New York state Senate have blocked an effort by Democrats to force a vote on four gun control bills.

Democrats tried to bring the bills to the floor Wednesday but were overruled by the Senate’s GOP majority.

The bills would have strengthened background checks and funded research into gun violence. Others would have banned bump stocks and given the courts the ability to seize guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

Lawmakers in several states are considering similar proposals following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan of Long Island said before the vote that Republicans are working on their own proposals. Those focus on school security and stronger restrictions on access to firearms by those with mental illness.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s