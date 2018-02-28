NY Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for vote on gun control

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republicans in the New York state Senate have blocked an effort by Democrats to force a vote on four gun control bills.

Democrats tried to bring the bills to the floor Wednesday but were overruled by the Senate’s GOP majority.

The bills would have strengthened background checks and funded research into gun violence. Others would have banned bump stocks and given the courts the ability to seize guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

Lawmakers in several states are considering similar proposals following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan of Long Island said before the vote that Republicans are working on their own proposals. Those focus on school security and stronger restrictions on access to firearms by those with mental illness.