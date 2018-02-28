Old Navy coming back to Fashion Outlets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Navy plans to open a new store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

“So far, 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for new tenants at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, with Old Navy and H&M both joining us later this year,” John Doran, senior manager of Macerich’s Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, said. “Old Navy is an excellent fit for the mall and another popular store to add to our roster with superior merchandise selection.”

The new store is expected to open across from Reebok this summer.