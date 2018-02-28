Old Navy coming back to Fashion Outlets

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Navy plans to open a new store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

“So far, 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for new tenants at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, with Old Navy and H&M both joining us later this year,” John Doran, senior manager of Macerich’s Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, said. “Old Navy is an excellent fit for the mall and another popular store to add to our roster with superior merchandise selection.”

The new store is expected to open across from Reebok this summer.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s