Parents encouraged to closely monitor their child’s social media activity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Kids are posting stuff online constantly and is it to the level of the next possible school shooter? Those are fairly rare but we do see a lot of the copy cat stuff pop up when you have a big incident like we had down in Parkland, Florida,” said Ed Suk, New York office for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Executive Director.

Suk says parents should be in the know when it comes to their children and social media.

“You need to sit down with your kids and start to ask them about what they’re doing. Ask them what apps they’ve put on their phone, what social media platforms they’re using, and create that conversation have them show you what they’re doing,” said Suk.

Suk says while it’s tough for parents to monitor everything, it’s important for parents to set guidelines with their kids.

“This is what’s okay, this is what’s not okay. This is when you can be online, and when you can not be online. Those parameters create the open communication, they make it very simple for kids to understand what the rules are and then what the consequences will be when the rules are broken,” said Suk.

There are red flags your kids may be doing things on social media they shouldn’t be. Those include things like spending an increased amount of time online or on a smart phone, trying to hide what they are doing, and getting upset when they’re not allowed to use their device.

“Changes in behavior, more hostility, academics dropping, they’re usually signs that kids are going through distress,” said Suk.

Suk says it’s up to parents to figure out what that distress is and have the lines of communication open so their kids will open up.

“It may not be your child necessarily that’s putting the information out but they’re exposed to a lot of information so it’s important for our kids to understand and know what to do if they see inappropriate posts online,” said Suk.

You can learn more about safe digital habits during a public forum Wednesday night at Amherst Middle School on Kings Highway. It starts at 6:30 pm.

You can find more resources at the following link: http://www.netsmartz.org/Home