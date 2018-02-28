Pres. Trump voices support for certain gun control measures

The President also said he was eagerly waiting to sign an executive action to ban bump fire stocks, gun accessories that make it easier for semi-automatic weapons to fire like they are automatic.

But, during an exchange with Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, Trump signaled that he did not know much about the duo’s bill to strengthen background checks.

Trump said he “hasn’t heard a lot about” the Manchin-Toomey background check legislation during the meeting, asking during the exchange whether the bill had bipartisan support. The measure, which has been pushed for five years, garnered 54 votes in the Senate in 2013.

During the Wednesday meeting, Trump asked Toomey whether his proposal raised the age of gun purchases from 18 to 21. When Toomey said the bill didn’t, Trump said, “Because you’re afraid of the NRA, right?”

Trump has signaled a willingness to address gun issues in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 people dead earlier this month. But his focus has vacillated from strengthening background checks to more forceful gun control measures.