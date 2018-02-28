Rodrigues, Pominville power Sabres past Bolts with 2-1 win in OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville (29) shoots the puck into the zone past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Anton Lindholm (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb.11, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jason Pominville hasn’t had much luck finding the back of the net.

In fact, since netting six goals in the first month of the season, the 35-year-old has scored just three times.

Wednesday night in Tampa Bay, Pominville’s snapped a 20-game goalless streak as he tallied the game winner in overtime, to lift the Sabres past the Lightning 2-1.

For Buffalo, the victory is their fifth in fifteen tries in overtime.

Evan Rodruiges netted his sixth of the season, tying the game at one in the second period.  Over the last 11 games the centerman has scored nine points.  Buffalo returns to action Friday, when they battle the Florida Panthers.

Former Canisius College standout Corey Conacher opened the scoring — burying a rebound in the first period. It was his seventh goal of the season.

