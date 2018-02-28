Ronald Ragin sentenced for possessing drugs with intent to sell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found with cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Ronald Ragin was stopped on W. Ferry St. this past July when his passenger was not wearing her seat belt, prosecutors say.

Officers could smell marijuana in his vehicle, and they say a smoldering marijuana cigarette was visible in the vehicle’s ash tray.

After searching the vehicle, prosecutors say it was revealed that Ragin had cocaine and heroin too, along with $22,000 in cash.

Ragin posted bail shortly after the incident, but was arrested again in August. That’s when prosecutors say he possessed 14 bags of crack cocaine that were packaged for sale.

He will spend time in prison for possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to sell.