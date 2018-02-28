Taxi van crashes into car in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a taxi slammed into a car in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at Jefferson Ave. at Genesee St at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo Police say the taxi vehicle crashed into a 2006 Cadillac, causing the Cadillac to spin out and strike a building in the 500 block of Genesee.

Four people- two from each vehicle- were transported to Buffalo General Hospital and ECMC with various injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.