Use of naloxone down for Cheektowaga police officers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The use of Narcan is getting some of the credit for the drop in opioid overdose deaths in Erie County. But data from the Cheektowaga Police Department suggests the drug is not the only cause.

Narcan, or naloxone, is a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to statistics released Wednesday, even though opioid-related deaths were down in 2017 across the Town of Cheektowaga, police officers deployed Narcan to overdose victims fewer times. They were also called to fewer overdoses.

“We had 10 deaths in 2017,” said Cheektowaga Police Assistant Chief Jim Speyer. “Each one of them was a family who lost somebody.”

In 2016, there were 16 opioid overdose deaths in the town, meaning there were fewer fatalities last year. The number across Erie County was down in 2017 as well. According to the Erie County Department of Health, there were 233 fatalities county-wide, with 35 cases still pending, in 2017, compared to 301 in 2016.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz credited several different programs for the drop, including the use of naloxone.

“We’ve trained, not just police and first responders, but more than 10,000 average citizens, and I think it’s made a difference,” Poloncarz said Tuesday.

Speyer says police can’t track how often those average citizens administer naloxone, but he does track how often Cheektowaga police officers deploy it. Even though fatalities were down, that happened just 38 times in 2017, compared to 66 the year before.

“That’s a big drop,” Speyer explained, “which indicates to me that there have to be other factors involved, not just the use of Narcan.”

In Cheektowaga, you don’t need to look any further than the lobby of the police department, where a drug drop-off bin welcomes visitors.

“People, if they are done with any kind of narcotic or drug that was prescribed to them, they can drop it off,” said Speyer. Now, we’re working with the health department where we’ll leave literature behind at the site of an overdose.

Cheektowaga police officers also responded to fewer opioid overdose incidents in 2017. There were 113 calls last year, while there were 167 calls in 2016.

While police-use of Narcan in Cheektowaga was down in 2017, EMS crews deployed the drug about the same number of times, according to Cheektowaga Police Department statistics.

So far, in 2018, Speyer says at least one female has died from an opioid overdose in the town.