Williamsville man charged with DWAI after causing five-vehicle crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police arrested a Williamsville man Tuesday night after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic and causing a five-vehicle accident.

Police arrested Donald Nenno, 33, of Williamsville, and charged him with driving while ability impaired by drugs, first degree aggravated operation of a vehicle, reckless driving, and other vehicle and traffic charges.

According to police reports, Nenno crashed into parked cars in the area of W. Delavan Avenue and Niagara Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday, causing a five-vehicle crash.