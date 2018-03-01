Artists showcase work at VA festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of pieces of art are on display in the common room in the VA. The pieces include paintings, prints, poems. They’re set up for the annual Local Creative Arts Festival.

“You do it for the connection someone gets when they look at it,” said Colonel Jim Becker. “There’s an emotional component to all of my pieces.”

The colonel has been painting since he was a child and interested in the military since he was in college. He joined ROTC and then committed to the Army in 1989. He says he was focusing on his art career when that attacks on 9/11 happened. And that’s when everything changed. He was deployed, going to Iraq during the invasion. That was the inspiration for one of his award-winning pieces.

“We’re walking along and he find the one flower in the desert, picks it, and puts it in his hat. I snapped a picture and later painted it.”

The colonel’s another award-winning piece was completed in October when he was serving in Kuwait during his third deployment with the Army.

“Anything you can do to help you get through it and detach from the reality of where you are for a little [is helpful],” said the Colonel.

That’s why many of the veterans turn to creative arts. At the VA, they encourage people to access recreation therapy.

“This helps them work through different things in their lives,” said Pamela Kaznowski, the recreation therapy supervisor. “It gets them actively engaging in something other than a negative.”

The colonel says painting is an outlet for him. For nearly a decade after his first deployment, he didn’t touch a paintbrush. When he finally picked up one again, he says he felt creative for the first time in a long time and he began to feel like himself again.

“It’s more of a reaffirmation of who I always was but deployment took away from me.”