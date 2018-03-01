Aspire students dance away all day during annual prom

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The DJ is dropping some fresh beats as Aspire students hit the floor, tearing it up during their prom.

“It’s a day for our high school students to get away from all the equipment, therapy, challenges and just have a day where they can be typical teens,” said Courtney Eastman, a teacher’s aide.

Eastman is one of the many staff members who have been planning the prom for the students. She says it’s her favorite day of the year.

“Getting a chance to see them all dressed up brings a tear to your eye.”

The assistant says the memories made during the prom stay with the students long after the music stops and the lights in the gym are at full strength.

“They just need a moment where they can get away from all of this and be comfortable. See them having so much fun is heartwarming and I’ll never get enough of it.”

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s