Buffalo Diocese announces fund for sex abuse victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Diocese has established a voluntary program for those who have made claims that they were sexually abused as a child by a member of the Buffalo Diocese clergy.

Those who have previously made claims will be contacted and invited to participate in the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program (IRCP), which will offer monetary settlements.

Bishop Richard J. Malone announced the program in a press release Thursday.

“I know this is the right thing to do,” said Bishop Malone. “The victims and our Church in Western New York cannot move forward until the pain of the past is properly addressed.”

He added that several other dioceses have launched similar programs over the past year, and they have been well-received by victims.

“We pray that this monetary compensation together with the acknowledgment that they were hurt can be a significant step in helping them to heal,” Malone said. “If we can help victims to heal, then we as a Church can begin to heal from this awful part of our past.”

The program will be administered by former New York State Supreme Court Justice Jerome Gorski and former New York State Supreme Court Justice and former Surrogate Judge Barbara Howe.

