Cheektowaga man sentenced to two to four years for two separate incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to two to four years in prison for two separate incidents.

In March 2016, Johnathan Williams, 31, of Cheektowaga, was arrested after striking his girlfriend in the face with a crowbar. The victim suffered a facial laceration requiring ten stitches.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of second degree attempted assault in May 2017. He failed to appear for his sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 31, 2017, Williams was stopped at a red light on East Amherst Street in Buffalo by NFTA Police. He sped off when officers tried to check his driver’s license.

Williams lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house on East Amherst Street near Parkridge Street.

A passenger and a two-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Wiilliams pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI (Leandra’s law) and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in December.

