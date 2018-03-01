City issues more than 12,000 speeding tickets in 33 days

AP Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city has issued more than 12,000 speeding tickets in the first 33 days of a new school-zone speed camera program.

WPRI-TV reports 12,193 tickets were issued in Providence between Jan. 16 and Feb. 22 from five speed cameras.

The tickets cost $95 each, for a total charge for violators of $1.15 million. Records show the city has received $370,000 as of Feb. 22.

State lawmakers approved the cameras in 2016, and the Providence City Council voted to allow up to 15 cameras be installed in the city last May.

 Tickets are issued for vehicles traveling more than 11 mph above the speed limit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.The city plans to install six more cameras next week.

