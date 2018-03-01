Court papers: UR professor accused of drugging, raping student

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A University of Rochester professor stands accused of drugging and raping a student in court papers filed by the former resident.

Dr. Johan Blickman is the subject of the lawsuit filed earlier this year by Katia Kaplan-List.

In the lawsuit, Kaplan-List says it all began when the doctor offered her the opportunity to join a research project in 2014. The student says she was invited to the professor’s home for a meeting. But the woman says during the “meeting” the professor drugged and then raped her.

The student claims Dr. Blickman also took pictures of her and threatened to use the pictures to “humiliate” her and “destroy her career” if she reported the incident. Kaplan-List also claims the doctor threatened to give her a failing grade on her rotations and to get her terminated from the program.

According to the court documents, after that, Kaplan-List says Dr. Blickman spoke with her boyfriend and admitted to the rape, but again repeated threats against her career. Kaplan-List says the doctor later met with her boyfriend again where the doctor said he wanted his ex-wife killed.

“I want the problem to go away permanently,” the doctor reportedly said about his ex-wife in court papers. “It is very easy. She rides her bicycle every morning without a helmet and takes the same course daily.”

In court papers, Kaplan-List says Dr. Blickman continued to use the photos to coerce her into subsequent sexual encounters — including at least one that occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital. Kaplan-List claims the doctor would make “bizarre requests” including “role-playing that she was a child patient and then molesting her, and having sexual contact with his dog.”

Kaplan-List says the doctor would continue to threaten to ruin her career and threatened to tell her boyfriend about the sexual encounters.

Even more disturbing, Kaplan-List claims Dr. Blickman had a “urological bacterial infection” while engaging in sexual behavior with her that she says threatened her health along with others around her.

The University of Rochester is also named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Kaplan-List’s injuries are the result of their carelessness.

News 8 has reached out to Dr. Blickman for comment.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the lawsuit filed last year by a group of UR professors who claims the university failed to act when dealing with another professor accused of harassment.

Statement from the University of Rochester

“Dr. Katia Kaplan-List was not in a residency program at the University of Rochester. Rather, she was a radiology resident in a program at Rochester General Hospital who, during 2013 and 2014, did three one-month rotations in pediatric radiology at Strong Memorial Hospital. Approximately two years after completing her rotations here, we received reports that Dr. Johan Blickman, who then supervised the pediatric imaging residency program at Strong, had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Dr. Kaplan-List. We investigated those reports, which came from Dr. Kaplan-List’s attorney in 2016, and took action based on our findings.

“Last week the University received a complaint in which new and different allegations have been made against Dr. Blickman by Dr. Kaplan-List, some of which would be serious criminal offenses if proven true. Dr. Blickman is on leave and we will review these new allegations as we prepare our response to the complaint, but we have not received a law-enforcement inquiry related to them.”