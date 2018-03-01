ECWA executive director says contract has “no golden parachute”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Water Authority Executive Director Earl Jann is defending himself from criticism after reports surfaced indicating his contract has a “golden parachute” in it.

That’s some sort of severance package, just in case Jann is fired when Democrats take control of the water authority, as is expected to happen later this year.

“I want to emphasize that there is no golden parachute in my contract,” Jann said. “What I have is a standard employment contract.”

Jann, who took over as executive director in 2017, signed that contract to lead the water authority, which is currently controlled by Republican commissioners, in January. But, it now appears Democrats are preparing to take control of the board, leaving Jann’s future in question.

On Thursday, Jann told News 4 he did not sign that contract anticipating Democrats would replace him later this year. According to Jann, it is a three-year contract, paying him more than $153,000 this year.

“If the new administration comes in and they decide that they want to go in a different direction, they would be required to pay out my standard contract,” Jann said.

Some Democrats, however, aren’t happy with the contract.

“There shouldn’t be golden parachutes in government,” said Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “We have no golden parachutes in Erie County and there should be no golden parachutes at the water authority.”

“I think we all knew that the writing was on the wall, that he was probably going to be terminated,” said Democratic State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace.

Wallace is now introducing legislation in Albany that would affect future severance packages, the Severance Pay Limitation Act.

In front of ECWA, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace announces support for the Severance Pay Limitation Act. She is speaking out against severance package for water authority executive director Earl Jann. pic.twitter.com/VIXZmCyyA3 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 1, 2018

“It would limit severance payouts to at-will employees to only three months’ salary,” Wallace said.

“We all know that politicians are going to grandstand,” Jann responded. “That’s what she’s doing.”

The Erie County Legislature, currently controlled by Democrats, appoints the water authority’s commissioners, who in turn hire the executive director. Right now, there are two Republican commissioners and one Democratic commissioner. The term for one of the Republican commissioners is up this year. Democratic legislators are getting ready to decide who will fill the job.

A Democratic staffer said interviews for the spot will being this month.

“I’ll leave that to the politicians,” Jann said.

Jann pointed out he’s actually tried to save the water authority some money. He said he does not have a water authority vehicle and he doesn’t take the authority’s health insurance.