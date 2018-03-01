Jim Kelly announces cancer has returned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed Thursday in a statement that his oral cancer has returned
“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” Kelly said.
Kelly underwent surgery for cancer in his upper jaw bone in 2013. In March 2014, he was re-diagnosed with aggressive, spreading cancer. He declared he was cancer-free in Nov. 2014.
“Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know that God is with me,” Kelly said. “I continuously talk about the four F’s. Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying “Kelly Tough” and trusting God, will carry us through this difficult time.”
The cancer is back. We are shocked, heartbroken, sad, angry, confused, and just darn tired. Yet, despite how we feel, we KNOW that God is a promise maker and keeper. He is who He says He is! He can do what He says He can do! We don’t have to understand His ways to trust His heart. The battle is HIS. (Exodus 14:14) We need you… In addition to our faith, family, and friends…we really need you and your prayer warrior friends to pray. We’re all in this together. THANK YOU! The more life and heartbreak I experience, the more I realize that this is not the end of the story. Life is temporary. And short. But eternity…is FOREVER. Because we know that our eternity is secure in Christ, we can trust God with every breath upon this earth.
Words feel inadequate. Truthfully, it’s hard to even comprehend that I’m writing this… My dad’s cancer is back. I don’t understand. But I have to choose to hold onto the only thing I am sure of… Jesus. Lord Jesus… I know my dad and I know our family…with Your strength, he will continue to persevere and fight like never before and we will fight right along with him…knowing that You have already won the war. Because of You we always have hope! Although we don’t know what tomorrow holds, today we choose to trust the One who holds tomorrow. Please Pray. #KellyTough