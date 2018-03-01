Jim Kelly announces cancer has returned

Related Coverage Jim Kelly clear of cancer in recent screening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed Thursday in a statement that his oral cancer has returned

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” Kelly said.

Kelly underwent surgery for cancer in his upper jaw bone in 2013. In March 2014, he was re-diagnosed with aggressive, spreading cancer. He declared he was cancer-free in Nov. 2014.