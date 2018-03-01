Joel Giambra will no longer seek GOP nomination for governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Erie County executive announced Thursday that he will suspend his run for the Republican nomination for NY governor, and focus on an independent t campaign.

Giambra wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that he doesn’t believe his independent message has connected with state Republican leaders

“My message of reforming and changing the way business is done in New York has been resonating with voters across the political spectrum,” Giambra wrote, adding that he remains a Republican.

His plans for the state include reducing the size of government through consolidation, reforming the MTA which presides over “the crumbling and most expensive subway system in the world”, and legalizing the adult use of marijuana.