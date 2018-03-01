New Buffalo Police substation to be built at Broadway Market

Published:

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – Spring is almost here, which means Easter is right around the corner- and many people will be headed to the Broadway Market.

Mayor Byron brown announced Thursday that a new Buffalo Police substation is set to be built at the Broadway Market .

He says it’s a temporary substation, which will be in place ahead of the upcoming Easter season.

Mayor Brown also got to show off the renderings of what it will look like.

Buffalo Police say the substation will not only be available during Broadway Market hours, but will also be a resource for people who need it after hours.

Construction on the substation is set to start later this month. The Easter vendors are scheduled to be at the market starting next weekend.

 

