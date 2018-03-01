North Tonawanda man accused of burglarizing same church rectory he burglarized ten years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Tonawanda man has been charged with burglarizing a Town of Tonawanda church for a second time.

Robert Wasyl, 40, of North Tonawanda, was charged with second degree burglary.

He is accused of burglarizing the rectory at St. Timothy’s Church in Tonawanda in Sept. 2017. The victim, a priest who resides in the rectory, awoke to a man inside his bedroom.

Wasyl allegedly stole money and a watch before fleeing.

In Jan. 2007, Wasyl was convicted of burglarizing the same rectory.

If convicted, Wasyl faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.