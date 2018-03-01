Sports Reporter/MMJ

News 4-WIVB in Buffalo is looking for a Sports Reporter to cover the Western New York area. Our station`s sports department puts a huge emphasis on covering Buffalo pro sport (Bills & Sabres) as well as High School football and other local sports. All candidates must be strong sports journalists, social media superstars, have great on-air energy, and must also be exceptional reporters and photographers. Community involvement is also a critical requirement.
JOB SUMMARY: Research, writing, capturing visual content and editing general assignment stories for
multiple platforms.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
· Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.
· Work with management to enterprise and develop stories on a daily basis.
· Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics,
and use of digital and social media platforms.
· Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed
editorial style and format standards.
· Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
· Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.
· Conflict management.
· Detail oriented.
· Demonstrate editorial judgment using knowledge of journalism ethics and libel laws.
· Strong on-air reporting, writing, and technical skills.
Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree Journalism required (equivalent years of experience may
substitute for education) + (2) two years of experience as a multi-platform journalist.
Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: Position requires the operation of camera, camera
equipment, computer and editing machine, and transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. High
stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Work may be
performed in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record
are required.
