Starpoint student arrested for falsely reporting school threat

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Starpoint School District student has been charged with third degree falsely reporting an incident following a week-long investigation into an alleged threat.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was notified by school personnel about a potential threatening situation which had been brought to their attention by a student on Feb. 21.

The student had been overheard by another student who heard him claim he would “be the next Nikolas Cruz”, referring to the Parkland, Fla. school shooter, but that “instead of killing 17, he would kill 19”.

Following the investigation, the juvenile male was charged. He is scheduled to appear in the Niagara County Probation Office in Lockport for further proceedings.