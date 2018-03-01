Suspect in fatal Allentown shooting facing separate weapon charge

Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 30-year-old Buffalo man been charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to an incident at an Allentown bar.

Jeremy Wright, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested following the incident at Allen Street Bar and Grill on Oct. 7 , in which he was allegedly in possession of a knife.

Wright was also indicted in the Nov. 3 shooting death of 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb outside of another bar on Allen Street.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November.

He was remanded to jail without bail.

If convicted of the weapons charge, Wright faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

 

