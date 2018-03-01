Tesla calls on state lawmakers to allow expansion in upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla is calling on the New York State Legislature to allow the company to expand its footprint in New York State.

Tesla is the manufacturer and the seller, selling directly to customers from their own stores, but under current state law, automakers are required to sell new vehicles through franchise dealers.

This means Tesla can’t add any more stores in the state. The company has five stores that operate in New York City, but none in upstate New York.

The company is calling on state lawmakers to lift the legislative cap on the company so they can add 15 new stores, including one in Buffalo.

“We’ve been kind of constricted to grow since 2014 when legislation was passed that precluded our growth,” said Will Nicholas, policy manager at Tesla.

Tesla car owners say without a local store, they have to go out of state or out of the country to get their cars serviced.

“If I wanted to get service which I haven’t really needed, I have to go to another country, Mississauga, Toronto or I have to go to another state. I don’t understand why the state is standing in our way and limiting our choice, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Tony Ogorek, Tesla car owner.

“To think about having to put it on a flat bed and ship it to Cleveland or Pittsburgh or wherever it is and wait three months for my car to get back is kind of absurd. It’s an amazing thing for Tesla to come here and great for our city and hopefully people will wake up and get stores here,” said potential Tesla car owner, Canaan Clark.

The state legislature is considering two bills that would allow Tesla to expand in the state, but the proposed legislation has been criticized by dealers of other car brands. Some companies fear they can’t compete with Tesla and say it would cost them many jobs.

Thursday, Tesla unveiled its new model 3, a more affordable electric car at the Pierce Arrow Museum. The price of the new model 3 starts at $35,000.

Dozens of people had the chance to see the car up close and personal. Tesla hopes by showing off some of their models to Buffaloanians, it will stir up demand for a Tesla store in Buffalo.

“The model 3 is smaller and a more simplistic design and less luxurious, but still has the great instant acceleration, the same five star crash rating,” said Nicholas.