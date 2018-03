NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A travel advisory has been issued for the City of Niagara Falls ahead of the incoming winter weather.

The advisory will go into effect 7 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Residents are asked to stayy off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Those who are traveling are asked to exercise extreme caution.