Two-story barn catches fire in Royalton

By Published:

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A large, two-story barn caught fire in the 6000 block of Riddle Road Thursday morning.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports, the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police responded as well as members of the Rapids, Wolcottsville, and Terry’s Corners Volunteer Fire companies.

Multiple nearby outbuildings also caught fire due to exposure. The fires were extinguished.

A horse and donkey were rescued from the barn by the resident, but a number of chickens and sheep housed in the structures were lost.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is continuing.

 

 

