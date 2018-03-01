Uber ride home after hours of drinking cost N.J. man $1,600

CBS NEWS

PHILADELPHIA — Kenneth Bachman, of Sewell, N.J.,  made it back home safely Friday from a party — but it cost him. The party was in Morgantown, West Virginia. And the trip hit his wallet hard, reports CBS Philly.

Bachman explains that he had been out with buddies near the campus of West Virginia University when he wanted to call it a night, so he ordered an Uber ride — which he doesn’t quite recall doing — then fell asleep.

“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” said Bachman. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”

“I was just like — that’s crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?” he recalls asking.

Once he made it home, the price of the blurry trip became clear: $1,635.93.

Kenneth adds that he accidentally ordered a more expensive UberXL, and had no choice but to pay the fare.

“It would have cost like $800 but instead it came out to $1,600,” Bachman says.

“I guess it’s kind of embarrassing,” he admits.

In West Virginia’s unofficial anthem, John Denver sings, “Country roads, take me home.” In Kenneth’s case, they took him home all right, but he won’t be home long.

“I’m heading back to West Virginia this weekend to pick up my bags,” he says.

