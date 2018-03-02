4-year-old donating bone marrow to help his twin brothers

“I try to stay positive for them,” she said. “I feel like that’ll help them get through this better.”

“Typically, a mother is a carrier and passes it to her son,” said Dr. Jennifer Leiding, an associate professor of pediatric immunology at the University of South Florida, who is not involved in the boys’ care.

The disease is hereditary. It is more prominent in boys because it affects the X-chromosome. Boys have only one of these, so if an affected gene is passed down by their mother, they will have CGD.

Most parents go through this process only once. But Dominick, 9, Pownall’s oldest son, was also diagnosed with CGD. He was not cured until he received an umbilical cord donation from a stranger the day before his 1st birthday. This gave Dominick the stem cells he needed to boost his immune system.

“Umbilical cord blood transplants are essentially the same procedure” as a bone marrow transplant, Leiding said.

Dominick’s transplant was eight years ago, and now, his 4-month-old brothers need the same thing — but this time, Michael will be the hero.

The twins remained in intensive care at Lankenau Medical Center, where they were born, for five weeks. After their diagnosis, they moved to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Pownall, who has stayed with the twins, has had to wear a mask and hospital gown around them to limit infections. She admits she’s sneaked in some kisses. Now that chemo has started, she doesn’t have to do that anymore.