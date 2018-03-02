Baby Shawn Kennedy’s brain tumor is stable, doctors say

Photography by Paul Woodson

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- 7-year-old Shawn ‘Baby Shawn’ Kennedy had a couple of reasons to smile Friday.

He didn’t have to go to school because of a snow day; but more importantly, his brain tumor remains stable.

“They usually give the kids six months to a year to live,” explained Shawn’s mom, Nicole Vathy.

Kennedy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer when he was just four.

In mid-February, his scans came back stable from St. Jude Children’s Hospital; something his family and his doctors didn’t expect.

“I asked the doctor, what makes Shawn so different? And honestly he don’t know,” Vathy said.

The tumor isn’t gone, it’s just not growing, which gives his family reason to hope.

Shawn become a city-wide symbol of strength through this battle.

He and his family have participated in several awareness events for pediatric and brain cancer.

“Everybody prayed for me and stuff,” Kennedy told News 4.

He’s even garnered admiration from some of his sports heroes, like Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, and UFC fighter Joe Taylor.

Shawn’s got a collection sports memorabilia in his living room; these days, a boxing glove signed by Taylor is his favorite.

“He’s a fighter,” Kennedy said. It’s something the two have in common.

His mom Nicole Vathy said after 30 rounds of radiation, her son’s spirits have never dropped.

“I swear sometimes he’s helped me get through this more than I’ve helped him.”

But this journey hasn’t been without loss.

“I’ve seen so many kids pass away from it. Even kids that we had met at St. Jude’s. All of his friends that he made are no longer here.”

Shawn, who’s in first grade, loves playing basketball and baseball; but it wasn’t always something Vathy thought would happen for him.

‘It’s amazing,” she said, of watching her son play his favorite sports.

It’s Shawn’s optimism she said, that keeps their family going through this uncertain diagnosis.