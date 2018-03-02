Buffalo play to tackle issue of mass shootings

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A playwright is tackling the issue of school shootings.

Auditions for “A School Shooting in One Act” were held in downtown Buffalo on Friday.

The play was written 11 years ago, inspired by the mass shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007.

Writer, director, and producer Drew Derek Piatek said that in light of the recent shooting in Parkland, Fla., that he wants the production to be a safe place for people to come together, find their voices, and work toward a better tomorrow.

:”I think the most important thing it brings is that talk back with the community,” Piatek said. “It’s presenting a very ugly event and then giving space for the community to come together and talk about it, especially students.”

You can catch “A School Shooting in One Act” at Shea’s Smith Theatre from April 12 to 15.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s