Buffalo play to tackle issue of mass shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A playwright is tackling the issue of school shootings.

Auditions for “A School Shooting in One Act” were held in downtown Buffalo on Friday.

The play was written 11 years ago, inspired by the mass shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007.

Writer, director, and producer Drew Derek Piatek said that in light of the recent shooting in Parkland, Fla., that he wants the production to be a safe place for people to come together, find their voices, and work toward a better tomorrow.

"I think the most important thing it brings is that talk back with the community," Piatek said. "It's presenting a very ugly event and then giving space for the community to come together and talk about it, especially students."

You can catch “A School Shooting in One Act” at Shea’s Smith Theatre from April 12 to 15.