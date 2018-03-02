City of Salamanca hit hard by snow storm

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Salamanca was one of the areas hit hardest by Friday’s snow storm.

The high school was used as a shelter Friday night The generator at city hall wasn’t working.

The lights and heat went out Friday morning- just before drive time for many residents.

In a neighborhood off Crescent Avenue, several trees came down just before sunrise- one of them in Kim Vail’s front yard.

“All of a sudden we heard this crash and our power went out- it was about 6 a.m. this morning,” Vail said. “We looked out our front bedroom window and our tree had split.”

Through the morning and afternoon, several limbs and power lines still looked like they could come down at any minute.

“I’ve never seen as much damage done,” Vail said .”I’ve never seen as much damage done. The whole town is completely dark .We have nothing.”

Salamanca mayor Mike Smith spent much of the day meeting with city, county, and state emergency officials.

He said his city’s crews had been working around the clock.

Smith added that he spoke with Gov. Cuomo on the phone Friday morning. Within hours, an official from New York State Emergency Services was there.