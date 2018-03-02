Crumpton, Dukes named MAAC co-players of the year

Molson, Rampado also receive honors.

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the MAAC tournament, Canisius senior Jermaine Crumpton and Niagara’s Khalil Dukes were honored as co-players of the year.

It is just the fourth time in both program’s histories that an athlete has been named player of the year.

Crumpton, a Niagara Falls native, has spent all four years with the Griffs, while Duke transferred to the Purple Eagles squad two seasons ago from University of Southern California.

The good news didn’t end their for either Big Four programs —

Buffalo native, and Canisius freshman Takal Molson was named rookie of the year by the MAAC.

While Niagara senior Victoria Rampado was named the MAAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

