Dozens of flights delayed, canceled as crews work to clear runways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Airfield crews have been working for hours before the first flake fell from the sky, treating taxiways and runways to make sure flights can come and go safely.

“We maintain our runways in a safe condition,” said Joe Guarino, the Airfield Supervisor at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “That’s what we do. It’s what we live for.”

The crews began applying potasium acitate as the mercury began dropping; sensors on the runways and taxiways alerting airfield workers about changing temperatures. The material buys them some time – Guarino estimates, in this storm, it gave them about an hour and a half extra to prepare. Almost two dozen workers have spent hours clearing the snow which fell through the night.

“It takes a team effort with air traffic control, the airlines, and my staff.”

Still, dozens of flights were canceled, leaving hundreds of people stranded.

“It’s always frustrating,” said Jennifer Futterman, flying to JFK with her daughter and husband. “Weather is out of our control though.”

They arrived at the airport to find their flight canceled; only to receive an email later telling them it was back on.

“We’re happy to be on the safe side and I really trust they’re [the airlines] are making the best decisions possible given the weather and circumstances. Nothing is more important than safety.”

That’s exactly why Guarino does what he does, saying he makes sure his crew members are looking at passengers like family.

“So if everyone is family, everyone is safe.”