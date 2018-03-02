Elderly man rescued after driving vehicle into pond

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says a car was driven into a pond in the Town of Perry on Wednesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., multiple agencies went to Route 20A, where the car was found submerging in the middle of the pond.

The driver, an 82-year-old Perry man, was trapped in the vehicle, and the water was above his neckline.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened when the driver reacted to another uninvolved vehicle.

Officials went into the cold water, attached a tow rope to the vehicle’s rear tire and pulled the vehicle to the edge of the pond with a fire truck.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle and brought to Wyoming County Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

