DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The last Vans Warped Tour will be making a stop at Darien Lake this summer.

The concert, which will feature a variety of mostly metal and pop punk bands, will happen on July 25.

Tickets for the concert go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. Those who wish to buy them can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park for free on the day of the concert.