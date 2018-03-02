Former State Senator Maziarz pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former State Senator George Maziarz has pleaded guilty to offering of a false instrument for filing — a misdemeanor charge.

The charge stemmed from a pass-through scheme where he used money from his campaign committee in order to make secret campaign payments to former Senate staffer Glen Aronow.

Maziarz wanted to continue using Aronow’s services without the public knowing. Aronow left government service after charges of sexual harassment arose.

“Today’s guilty plea and full admission sends a strong message to every elected official that if you abuse the public trust, you will be rooted out,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. “This case stands for a very simple but important principle, which is that you cannot use your campaign account as a slush fund to avoid public scrutiny. No one, not even George Maziarz, can use campaign accounts to deceive the public, flout the law, and pay off friends.”

An Albany County judge sentenced Maziarz to a $1,000 fine, plus court costs, with no jail time or probation.