Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo has started to grow a mane

PHOTO/OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA (WIVB) – A curious case is puzzling veterinarians at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Bridget, the zoo’s 18-year-old African lioness, has sprouted a mane- a feature typically only seen in male lions starting when they are around one year old, caused by increased testosterone hormone.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is also home to a  male lion, six-year-old Hubert who has a robust, dark mane and Tia, Bridget’s 18-year-old sister, who remains mane-less. Bridget’s mane growth occurred between March and November 2017, according to a zoo blog post.  

While female lions growing manes is rare, it’s not unheard of, the post said.

Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan vet advisor Dr. Mike Briggs spotted a female lion in Africa with a mane similar in appearance to Bridget’s.

In 2011, a 13-year-old lioness at the National Zoo in South Africa began developing a mane. An issue with her ovaries resulted in excess testosterone production and once that was resolved, the mane receded.

A group of five lionesses in the wilderness of Botswana were observed with manes in 2014.

“Because these lions came from the same pride and developed the manes at a young age, researchers believe a genetic component in this population resulted in this characteristic,” the post said.

Veterinary staff successfully obtained a blood sample from Bridget last week and are currently awaiting results.

“Aside from a natural genetic component, another potential condition causing the mane growth could be a benign tumor located on her adrenal or pituitary gland as these regulate hormones like testosterone,” the post said.

Other than the extra hair, zookeepers say they see no change in her heath status.

 

 

 

