LIST: Road closures in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple roads are closed in western New York. Here is the list:
- Abbott Rd from Berg Rd. to Lakeview Ave. in Orchard Park
- Armor Duells Rd. from Bussendorfer Rd. to Murphy Rd. in Orchard Park
- Back Creek Rd. from Shero Rd. to Rice Hill Rd. in the Town of Boston
- Taylor Hollow Rd. from Route 62 to Lenox Rd. in the Town of Collins
- Springville Boston Rd. from Genesee Rd. to Snyder Rd. in the Town of Concord
- Sharp Rd. from Springville Boston Rd. to Morse Rd. in the Town of Concord
- Route 280 from I-86 to the Pennsylvania state line
- Route 39 from Route 62 to Bagdad Rd. in the Town of Collins
- Route 39 from Route 62 to Peck Hill Rd. in the Village of Gowanda
- Route 438 from Route 20 to Brant Reservation Rd. in the Town of Collins
- Route 75 from Lenox Rd. to Genesee Rd. in the Town of Collins
- Ellicott Creek Rd. at Calvert Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda
- South St. from Route 16 to Sycamore St. in the Village of East Aurora
- Lakeshore Rd. from Gordon Ave. to Dennis Rd. in the Town of Evans
- Van Vleck Rd. from Versailles-Silver Creek Rd. to Burning Springs Rd. in the Town of Perrysburg
