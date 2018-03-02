LIST: Road closures in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple roads are closed in western New York. Here is the list:

  • Abbott Rd from Berg Rd. to Lakeview Ave. in Orchard Park
  • Armor Duells Rd. from Bussendorfer Rd. to Murphy Rd. in Orchard Park
  • Back Creek Rd. from Shero Rd. to Rice Hill Rd. in the Town of Boston
  • Taylor Hollow Rd. from Route 62 to Lenox Rd. in the Town of Collins
  • Springville Boston Rd. from Genesee Rd. to Snyder Rd. in the Town of Concord
  • Sharp Rd. from Springville Boston Rd. to Morse Rd. in the Town of Concord
  • Route 280 from I-86 to the Pennsylvania state line
  • Route 39 from Route 62 to Bagdad Rd. in the Town of Collins
  • Route 39 from Route 62 to Peck Hill Rd. in the Village of Gowanda
  • Route 438 from Route 20 to Brant Reservation Rd. in the Town of Collins
  • Route 75 from Lenox Rd. to Genesee Rd. in the Town of Collins
  • Ellicott Creek Rd. at Calvert Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda
  • South St. from Route 16 to Sycamore St. in the Village of East Aurora
  • Lakeshore Rd. from Gordon Ave. to Dennis Rd. in the Town of Evans
  • Van Vleck Rd. from Versailles-Silver Creek Rd. to Burning Springs Rd. in the Town of Perrysburg

