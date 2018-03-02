Local musicians release CD to help leukemia and lymphoma patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you are a fan of Buffalo’s music scene, it’s likely you have heard some of the popular musicians who collaborated on a new fundraising CD.

The original song “Against the Storm” was released and performed Saturday night at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Diamond Ball. All profits from sale of the $10 CD will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

The idea for the CD came from Tom Lillis and Joey Nicastro who both sit on the LLS Board of Trustees. They have serious day jobs in banking and law, but they are veteran musicians as well. Joey has performed with ‘More Than Me.’ Tom has been with ‘The Kensingtons.’

Tom was inspired to join the fight against blood-related cancers after his nephew David was diagnosed with leukemia at age two. After successful treatment, David has grown to young adulthood and is now a police officer in Virginia.

Because of their musical connections in WNY, Tom and Joey got a lot of help from other local musicians with their fundraising project which, over several months, evolved into “Against the Storm.” It became their anthem for individuals and families facing cancer.

Canadian rocker Ron Hawkins of ‘Lowest of the Low’ produced and sings lead vocals on one version of the song. Garrett Shea of Buffalo is lead singer on a second version.

Tom Lillis, Joey Nicastro, Frank Nicastro, Erik Eimiller, Justin Rizzo, Justin Rose, Noah Mintz, and others, all had a hand in the recording project. Even the recording studio owned by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, GCR Audio, provided an assist.

Dick Shaner, a senior VP with The Martin Group, and an avid follower of the local music scene, has been spearheading marketing and public relations for the project. Plans for a larger concert launch of the CD are now underway.

For more information on “Against the Storm,” or to purchase a CD to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society visit: http://www.againstthestorm.org.